Case filed against Rahul Gandhi for addressing JeM chief as Masood Azhar 'ji'

Morigaon: A sedition case was filed on Wednesday against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Assam's Morigaon district for allegedly revering Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar by suffixing honorific "ji" to his name.

RTI activist Raju Mahanta filed the complaint, contending that the Congress chief has shown his "anti-India stance by addressing a terrorist with a 'ji'", Pradip Nath, the officer-in-charge of Morigaon police station.

An FIR has been registered in the case and police are investigating the matter, Nath added.

Azhar's outfit had plotted the February 14 Pulwama terrorist attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

On Tuesday, a social activist in Bihar had also filed a case against Gandhi in a Muzaffarpur court, asserting that the Congress chief's reference to JeM head as "Masood Azhar ji" has hurt people's sentiments.

At a meeting of Congress workers in New Delhi on Monday, Gandhi had attacked the BJP, saying, "These people with 56-inch chest, you would recall, in their previous government, the current National Security Advisor Ajit Doval went in an aircraft with Masood Azhar ji and handed over Masood Azhar there in Kandahar."