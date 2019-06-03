Caught on camera: Resident doctor in Jaipur's government hospital thrashes patient

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a resident doctor at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Medical College was seen mercilessly thrashing a patient on Saturday.

The entire episode was caught on tape in which the doctor - wearing a medical mask - is seen landing slaps and punches on a patient in what appears to be the general ward of the hospital. The patient lies flat on the hospital bed and tries to escape the raining blows but this prompts the doctor to climb on the bed and continue thrashing him. Zee Rajasthan News reports that the patient being beaten is mentally unstable. It is reported that the patient - because of his mental condition - had hit two doctors when they went to collect medical samples from him. It is in response to this that the resident doctor decided to counter-attack.

#WATCH: A resident doctor beat up a patient in Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur, Rajasthan, yesterday. Raghu Sharma, Medical & Health Minister of Rajasthan says,' We have asked for a report on the video as to what really happened.' pic.twitter.com/9mU97nwif2 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

It is reported that the said patient has since made a full recovery but the video of him being beaten has gone viral on social media. The incident taking place despite the presence of hundreds of security guards in the entire hospital has further led to questions about the safety of patients, their relatives as well as doctors here.

The matter has been reported to the state health ministry as well as to the state human rights division. "We have asked for a report on the video as to what really happened," said Raghu Sharma, medical and health minister of Rajasthan.