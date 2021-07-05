CBI arrests ex-Principal chief mechanical engineer in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday (July 5) arrested AK Kathpal, former Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (IRSME-1984 Batch), earlier posted at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Perambur, Chennai (Tamil Nadu) for demanding & accepting an alleged bribe of Rs. 50 lakh.

CBI had registered a case against a former Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, earlier posted at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Perambur (Tamil Nadu) and others including private persons on the allegations that the accused while holding the post of Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Perambur, Chennai was indulging in various activities in collusion with a Director of Chennai based private firm and unknown persons in the award/execution of tenders in respect of Mechanical Division of ICF, Perambur.

It was further alleged that the accused during the period from February 2019 to 31 March, 2021 (the date of his retirement) had collected bribe from the Director of private firm and others and used the services of said person (Director of a private firm) as a conduit for collecting bribe on his behalf and also as a custodian for keeping the alleged illegal gratification of Rs 5.89 crore (approx.) received by/on his behalf.

It was also alleged that on the demand of said public servant, the private person (Director of a private firm) arranged to deliver a sum of Rs. 50 lakh as first instalment of the total bribe kept in her custody through another private person of a company, based at Chennai and her working partner at Delhi to the brother of said public servant in Delhi.

The former Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer was caught by CBI while demanding and accepting an amount of Rs. 50 lakh as second instalment of the bribe amount from said private persons. Four other persons have been detained.

Further, searches were conducted today at the premises of the accused at 9 locations including at Delhi and Chennai which led to a recovery of Rs. 2.75 crore cash and 23 kg gold.

