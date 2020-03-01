हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

CBI arrests two former DMs of Kupwara for issuing fake arms licence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (March 1, 2020) arrested two former District Magistrates (DM) of Kupwara for issuing guns licence "fraudulently in bulk for monetary consideration" during the tenures. 

File photo

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (March 1, 2020) arrested two former District Magistrates (DM) of Kupwara for issuing guns licence "fraudulently in bulk for monetary consideration" during the tenures. 

While former DM Rajiv Ranjan was in office from 2013-2015, Itrit Hussain Rafiqui held the post from 2015 to 2016.

The CBI registered a case on May 17 2018, following an FIR registered at a Police Station of the Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK).

The probe agency issued a statement saying, "Rajiv Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui have been arrested in connection with the issuance of arms licenses fraudulently in bulk for monetary consideration between 2013-2015 and 2015-2016, when they were posted as DMs of Kupwara, in Jammu and Kashmir." 

Further investigation is underway. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKupwara DM
