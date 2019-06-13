CBI books ex-MP Ateeq Ahmed for abduction of businessman

New Delhi: The CBI has booked former MP Atique Ahmed and others for allegedly orchestrating the abduction of a businessman from jail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Ahmed, former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Uttar Pradesh, on the charges of abduction and assault of real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, Jaiswal was abducted from Lucknow and taken to Deoria Jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ahmed and his aides, who were lodged there, and forced to transfer his business to them.

Ahmed was an SP member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.