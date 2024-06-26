CBI Questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal At Tihar Jail, Court Appearance Today: Top Developments

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar Jail and recorded his statement regarding the excise policy case. Today, the CBI will present him before the Rouse Avenue Court. This comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief’s appeal against the stay on his bail by the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court is set to hear Arvind Kejriwal's appeal against the suspension of his bail on Wednesday. A trial court had previously granted bail to Kejriwal.

On June 20, the trial judge granted Kejriwal bail in the money laundering case. The following day, the ED filed an urgent petition with the High Court to challenge the bail decision. After hearing both sides in detail, the High Court reserved its decision on the ED's request to stop the bail and put a stay on Kejriwal's release until it issues its order.

On Tuesday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed concern over the Delhi High Court's decision to stay the trial court's bail order for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal without first reviewing the trial court's ruling. He claimed it to be ‘very unusual.’

The lawyer representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also commented on X, stating that the Modi government's tactics indicated a fear of Arvind Kejriwal's release. “"The dirty tricks of the Modi government fears the release of Arvind Kejriwal by SC has asked to CBI to make arrest in the same matter almost a year after he joined the investigation. What it shows nothing changed the vindictive mindset of BJ. Shame," he wrote.

According to sources from the CBI cited by ANI, it is expected that the Delhi CM will be formally arrested in the case before the court today.

BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva while talking to ANI suggested that Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Sanjay Singh should raise questions with Congress, as the case under investigation by the CBI originated from a complaint lodged by Congress.

Sachdeva said, "CBI has already interrogated Arvind Kejriwal in this case. Manish Sisodia has also been arrested by the CBI in the same case.” He added that the AAP leaders should ask Rahul Gandhi why they did not withdrew their complaint when they formed an alliance for the elections.

On March 21, the Delhi High Court declined to provide protection from arrest to Kejriwal in response to his petition contesting the summonses issued against him. Shortly after this decision, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the AAP leader.

The Supreme Court on May 10 granted interim bail to Kejriwal until June 1 to enable him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. However, the court specified that he would need to surrender and return to jail on June 2.