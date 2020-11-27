हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check out this major update ahead of release of final exam dates

The CBSE has released the sample papers and marking schemes for the upcoming Class X, XII examinations.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check out this major update ahead of release of final exam dates
File Photo

CBSE board exam 2021: Amid growing speculations over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that a campaign will be launched to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year. 

"A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year", the Edication Minister tweeted after a high-level review meeting.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers and marking schemes for the upcoming Class X, XII examinations. 

To boost students’ preparation, the CBSE has released a new question paper design and the evaluation scheme for the class 10 board exam. Those preparing for board exams can visit CBSE official website—cbseacademic.in, and check the sample papers and marking scheme. Besides, sample papers for Class 12 Chemistry among other subjects have also been released.

Marking scheme for Class 10 board exams:

The CBSE has released the new question paper design and the evaluation scheme for the class 10 board exam in order to help the students prepare well for the important exam. The students can take help of these subject-wise marking schemes to check the answers to all questions asked in the sample papers. The marking scheme released by CBSE also helps the student in knowing the answer writing skills.  

Important features of the CBSE marking scheme:

- It mentions suggestive answers.
- The marking scheme suggests the correct way of including the key concepts and keywords.
- It reveals the step-wise marking scheme which will be used by evaluators to check the answer sheets of candidates.
- It showcases the right way to answer the questions keeping them concise and informative.

All the students who are preparing to appear in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam should analyse the CBSE marking scheme of each sample paper in order to understand how to write their answers in best way to obtain maximum marks.

Earlier, the CBSE had said that application-based questions will be introduced by the Board in 2021 class 12 board exams. 

