CBSE class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 datesheet, practical exams, syllabus, result announcement: Latest updates

CBSE board exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) datesheet have been announced. After Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the datesheet for class 10 and 12 on Thursday (December 31), an official notification was released by the board on its official website, cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE board exam would be conducted on a reduced syllabus. 30 per cent of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do same. There will also be a 33 per cent internal choice in the exam, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

The minister said that the result of the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which will be held from May 4 to June 10, would be announced by July 15.

As per the CBSE, the schools will be allowed to conduct practical/internal assessment of class 12 from March 1, 2021. The board announced that the datesheet of both Class 10 and 12 Practical Exams will soon be issued.

The board also asked students and parents to only refer to the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in, for information regarding the dates or the board examinations.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Sample papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education has already released the sample papers for CBSE Class class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 on its official website.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 syllabus

It is to be noted that CBSE has already reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 per cent and the paper for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 will be based on the reduced syllabus. The revised syllabus of the exam is available on the official website of CBSE.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 admit card

CBSE is expected to soon release CBSE Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. The admit card is an important documents required to get the entry in Central Board of Secondary Examination centre.