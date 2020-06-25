CBSE class 10, 12 board exams scheduled from July 1 cancelled, Centre tells SC

New Delhi: The CBSE has decided to cancel Class 10, Class 12 exams which were scheduled to begin from July 1 to 15 the Supreme Court was told on Thursday (June 25, 2020).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also said that as soon as the conditions are conducive, the CBSE class 12 examinations will be conducted for students who opt for it.

Earlier, several states had filed a plea demanding the cancellation of CBSE board exams for both class 10 and class 12 in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19.

On June 23, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that the government and the board are aware of the anxiety of students, and the authorities concerned will take a decision on the issue very soon.

Meanwhile, Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta for ICSE says that he is agrees with CBSE’s decision. Exams will stand cancelled and notifications will be made accordingly.

The exam schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 board eams can be viewed at cbse.nic.in.