CBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet RELEASED - Got to cbse.nic.in NOW.. CHECK DIRECT LINK HERE

Earlier, CBSE, in a press release, had announced that the final exams for these classes will begin on February 15, 2023. 

Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 08:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Board 2023 Datesheet Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education today released CBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet. Now, the entire examination schedule is available at the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The JUST DECLARED CBSE datesheet tells details about exam dates, timing and other exam instructions for CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023. 

The Board has already released the practical exams schedule. The Class 10, 12 practical exams will begin from January 2, 2023 onwards.

 Here are exam dates, date sheet, admit card, practical exam instructions and other details:

As per the latest release, Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

CBSE Exam Schedule: Important websites 

For date sheet: cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in

For SQP: cbseacademic.nic.in

For result: results.cbse.nic.in


Board Exams: Where to check CBSE Datesheet

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

