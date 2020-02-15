CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams begin today,

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams have begun from Saturday (February 15, 2020). Around 18 lakh 89 thousand students are appearing for the class 10 exam which will end on 20th March. For Class 12 board exams, more than 12 lakh students are appearing.

Apart from them, 89 candidates and 123 students will appear from Kendriya Vidyalas for Class 10 and 12 exams respectively. The CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held at 5376 centres while Class 12 exams will be conducted across 4983 centres in the country.

Arrangements have been made across all centres for smooth conduct of the exams. The candidates have been instructed to reach the exam centre at 9.45 am on the examination dates.

The examination will begin at 10 am. As per strict guidelines from CBSE, no students would be permitted after 10 am. It is mandatory for candidates to bring their admit cards with them to the examination hall. The board exams will end on 30th March.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi and Chairman Anita Karwal have wished good luck to students and appealed not to get stressed. A day before the exams, the Board chairperson has written a letter to parents with words of advice. Earlier this week, she wrote a motivational letter for students.