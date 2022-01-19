CBSE Class 10 Term 1 results 2022 to be announced soon, here's list of websites, apps to check marks

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 exam results soon.

As per reports, the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 results 2022 are likely to be declared by this week. However, the Board has not made any such official announcement yet.

Once declared, the students can view their results through various methods.

Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 Term 1 results

Once results are announced, visit CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'CBSE 10th Result 2022' link.

Enter your details including roll number and click on the 'submit' option.

Your CBSE Class 10 Term 1 result will be displayed on your screen.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 10 Term 1 results

Students can also check their results on the DigiLocker app. They can also check on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

Meanwhile, the Board has released the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 sample papers on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE has released term 2 sample papers along with the marking schemes.

