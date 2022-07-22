CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10th today at 2pm. As per media reports, it is expected that CBSE 10th result will be declared today (July 22) afternoon whereas class 12th result has already been declared some hours earlier. Earlier, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra said that there is no delay in the CBSE Class 10, 12 results and they will be declared on time. He further informed that CBSE exams were going on till 15th June. After that, the whole checking and evaluation process takes 45 days. Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE 10th 12th result 2022 at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet. The marks of the students have been announced as per 30:70 weightage criteria where 30% of marks from Term 1 and 70 % of Term 2 have been calculated. Apart from the website, class 10 and 12 results will be available on DigiLocker App.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared it's class 12 results in which 92.71 per cent students have cleared the exam. Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the CBSE said. Over 33,000 students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said.

In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. "For theory papers, 30 pc weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70 pc weightage has been given to second term marks. For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms," a board official said.