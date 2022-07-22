CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 DECLARED: How to check on DigiLocker

CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th: The CBSE Class 12 Results for the year 2022 have been made public by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 is now accessible online at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. By registering into their accounts, students may also check their CBSE results online on DigiLocker. Verify the procedures and many ways to check the CBSE Class 12 Results 2022.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker app

Step 1. Install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore or App Store

Step 2. Open the app

Step 3. Click on ‘Access DigiLocker’

Step 4. Enter your phone number that is registered with CBSE

Step 5. Enter and submit other details

Step 6. Your CBSE Class 12 result will appear on your screen

CBSE class 12 results declared, 92.71% students have passed exam, said am Official.

