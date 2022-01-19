CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022: Check list of websites, apps to check your score

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results soon.

As per several media reports, the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022 are likely to be released this week. However, no such official announcement has been made by Board yet.

Once declared, the students who had taken the CBSE 12 Board Term 1 exam can check their results via different modes.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022?

Once results are announced, visit CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' link.

Enter your details including roll number and click on the 'submit' option.

Your CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result will be displayed on your screen.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022?

Students can also check their marks on the DigiLocker app and on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

Meanwhile, the Board has released the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 sample papers on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE has released term 2 sample papers along with the marking schemes.

