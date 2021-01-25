हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab students have to appear physically in PSEB exams; check date sheet here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the date sheet for classes fifth, eighth, tenth and twelfth. The Punjab School Education Board Controller said that the exams will be held in the months of March, April and May. 

Mohali: In a major announcement regarding the board exams, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has said that the students will have to appear physically to write their exam papers. 

The PSEB has also released the date sheet for classes fifth, eighth, tenth and twelfth. 

PSEB Controller JR Mehrok said that the fifth-grade examinations will be held between March 16 and March 23, whereas, the eighth class examination will be conducted from March 22 to April 7. 

The exams for the 10th class will begin on April 9 and conclude on May 1 and the exams for the 12th class will be held between March 22 and April 27.

