Punjab: Students have to appear physically in PSEB exams; check date sheet here

Mohali: In a major announcement regarding the board exams, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has said that the students will have to appear physically to write their exam papers.

The PSEB has also released the date sheet for classes fifth, eighth, tenth and twelfth.

PSEB Controller JR Mehrok said that the fifth-grade examinations will be held between March 16 and March 23, whereas, the eighth class examination will be conducted from March 22 to April 7.

The exams for the 10th class will begin on April 9 and conclude on May 1 and the exams for the 12th class will be held between March 22 and April 27.