CBSE takes big decision before announcing dates for Class 10, 12 exams - Details here

Amid growing uncertainty over the dates of 2021 Class 10, 12 board exams 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a big decision by extending the last date for submission of online application form for private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12.

As per the notification issued by the CBSE, private candidates who are yet to register for the CBSE Board Exam 2021 can now register themselves till December 9. The students can visit CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in to complete the registration process. The students who have already submitted their applications can make the corrections in the forms from December 10 to December 14.

“After the last date of submission of Private candidates’ data, some candidates have requested for correction in data and also some requests received by the Board to extend the last date. Looking into the requests made by the candidates, as a one-time measure, the link for submission/correction in the Private candidate’s data and filling of Private Candidates examination form is being opened,” read the official notice released by CBSE.

Students are hopeful that the CBSE would soon announce the dates for Class 10, 12 board exams too. Several students have started raising their concerns regarding the 2021 Class 10, 12 board exams on social media ahead of the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s live session with students, teachers and other stakeholders on December 10. A Twitter user writes, “Sir Project work for class12 should be canceled and the time saved should be given to physical classes. Sir we need at least 3 months of offline classes to be well prepared for CBSE Exams”.

Few days ago, the CBSE had confirmed that the 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would be conducted in offline mode. “Examinations will be conducted in the written mode, as usual. However, all COVID-19 protocols will be implemented without creating problems for the students. All students will not get equal facilities for online exams,” a senior CBSE official was quoted as saying.