CBSE Term 1 Exam: Board warns against FAKE notice regarding results, check here

CBSE Term 1 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (January 25, 2022) warned against a fake notice regarding the Class 12 term 1 exam results.

Taking to Twitter, the Board shared the fake notice that claimed that the CBSE Class XII results will be released on January 25.

The notice also claimed that the CBSE has changed the process for obtaining board exam results for 2022.

"All candidates will be given an unique username and password via their center. These credentials will be required to log into the new web portal to obtain the result," the fake notice dated 22.01.2022 said.

"The board has decided to adopt this new process to ease navigation within the portal," the fake circular added.

Meanwhile, lakhs of students across India are waiting for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 exam results 2022. As per several media reports, the CBSE is likely to declare Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results this week. However, no such official announcement has been made by the Board officials yet.

Once released, students can view their results via different modes.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022?

Once results are announced, you need to visit CBSE's official website (cbse.nic.in).

On the homepage, you need to click on the 'results' link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or the 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Enter your details including your roll number and click on the 'submit' option.

Your CBSE Class 10 or 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results?

Students can also check their scores via the DigiLocker app and on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

The public is advised to only check the official website https://www.cbse.gov.in for the latest and authentic information.

