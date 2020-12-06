CBSE warns public about fake twitter handles using name and logo of board - Details here

Amid growing speculations over the dates of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 board exams, the CBSE has issued a notice saying that several fake twitter handles are spreading unverified news in social media using the name and logo of CBSE.



"It has come to the notice of the board that a number of inappropriate and unauthorised twitter handles are being operated in social media using the name and logo of CBSE," CBSE said in a statement.

The CBSE also said that the official Twitter handle of CBSE is @cbseindia29 and teachers, students, parents and other stakeholders must visit this Twitter handle to get authorised news.

"It is hereby informed to general public that the official handle of CBSE is cbseindia29 for Twitter. Board will not be responsible for any news given by any other source or accessed by public," said CBSE.

"CBSE will take strict action against all such persons indulging in circulating information using the name and style of CBSE," added CBSE.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is scheduled to hold an interaction with students, teachers and parents on December 10 on the issue of conduct of board examinations and competitive examinations in 2021.

Sources claimed that CBSE would release admit card 2021 for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in January 2021 on its official website- cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE will release admit card separately for regular and private students. Regular students will get the CBSE admit card from the school, while the private students will need to download the admit card from the official website of CBSE.