CEED, UCEED 2023: Registration without late fee ends TODAY at ceed.iitb.ac.in- Here’s how to fill application form

CEED, UCEED 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the UCEED and CEED registration window today, November 4, 2022. Candidates who meet the requirements must fill out the UCEED, CEED application form 2023 at the official websites, uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively. On September 30, 2022, IIT Bombay opened registration for UCEED and CEED 2023. IIT Bombay yearly administers the national-level design entry exams UCEED and CEED. Exams for UCEED and CEED 2023 will take place this year on January 22, 2023. Candidates must keep in mind that registration for UCEED and CEED can only be completed after paying the application cost. For applicants in the general category, each of these tests has a registration cost of Rs 3600. The cost for completing the UCEED, and CEED registration in 2023 will be Rs. 1800 for SC, ST, and female applicants.

UCEED/CEED 2023 registration: Important Dates

UCEED, CEED events UCEED, CEED dates Last date to apply without late fee November 4, 2022 CEED, UCEED last date for registration with a late fee of Rs. 500 November 11, 2022 CEED, UCEED exam admit card will be available January 13, 2023 CEED, UCEED 2023 exam January 22, 2023

UCEED/CEED 2023: Here’s how to fill out the form

Visit the official websites of UCEED - uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED - ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Now, click on the registration portal link.

Candidates shall now enter their email and click on the register.

Fill in all the required details, and upload documents accordingly.

In this next step, pay the CEED, and UCEED registration fees.

Now, submit the application form.

Lastly, download and take a printout of the application for future reference.

Candidates who don't finish their UCEED, or CEED registration by today's deadline will still have until November 11 to do so. The candidates will pay a late charge of Rs. 500 to complete the UCEED, CEED exam application form. The UCEED and CEED admit cards will be released by IIT Bombay on January 13, 2022.