Centre And Opposition On Same Page Over Russia-Ukraine War: Rahul Gandhi In Belgium

He was addressing a press conference at the Brussels Press Club as part of his European tour organised by the Indian Overseas Congress. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the Opposition parties in India share the same view as the Government on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He was addressing a press conference at the Brussels Press Club as part of his European tour organised by the Indian Overseas Congress. He said that India has a relationship with Russia and he does not think that the Opposition would disagree with the Government’s stance on the conflict, when he was questioned about India’s increasing crude oil purchases from Russia despite the Western sanctions.

"I think the Opposition, by and large, would agree with India's current position on the conflict (between Russia and Ukraine). We have a relationship with Russia. I don't think the Opposition would have a different position than what the Government is currently proposing,” Rahul said.


The Wayanad MP also said that India’s oil imports are based on its national interest and its large consumer base, and that India wants Russia to follow the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

Moreover, when he was asked about the Government’s decision to not invite the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to the G20 Summit, he criticised the Government for not respecting the Leader of 60 per cent of India’s population. He asked people to think about the reason and the mindset behind this decision.

Gandhi also said that he will visit Paris and meet with French lawmakers, and then go to Norway to meet with its parliamentarians in Oslo, before returning to India.

The former Congress president said that as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching next year, the 28-party Opposition bloc - INDIA - is preparing a wider strategy to counter the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

