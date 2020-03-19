Centre directs its employees to work in three shifts to tackle coronavirus spread

NEW DELHI: The central government on Thursday (March 19, 2020) altered the working hours of its employees and directed them to work in three shifts as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus. ''50 per cent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50 per cent of staff should be instructed to work from home,'' a statement from the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.

Working hours of the employees should be altered, the statement suggested.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) also met today to review the situation arising out of coronavirus situation, which has so far claimed three lives in India and affected at least 168 people so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the nation on Thursday (March 19) at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

Notably, the Prime Minister also chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19. He discussed the ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness, and this included enhancing testing facilities.

"Prime Minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking our mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials an technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next," a statement from PMO said.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various state governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with the aviation sector, municipal staff and others.