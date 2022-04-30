हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Centre spends over Rs 9,000 crore on security in J-K till 2021 since abrogation of Article 370

The amount was paid to the Jammu and Kashmir government under the security-related expenditure (police) scheme, reports ANI

File Photo

In 28 months since the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre spent over Rs 9,000 crore, especially on security expenditure, in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The amount was paid to the Jammu and Kashmir government under the security-related expenditure (police) scheme since the inception of the UT on August 5, 2019, the day when Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and Articles 370 and 35 (A) were nullified that gave the erstwhile state its special status and the mandate to define its domicile rules.

MHA`s recently published annual report 2020-2021 mentions these facts, mentioning "in order to strengthen the security apparatus, the Government of India has provided Rs 9,120.69 crore to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under the Security Related Expenditure (Police) scheme since its inception".

As per the report, the amount includes Rs 448.04 crore that was spent till December 31, 2020 since the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, the report says, the MHA has also approved the raising of five India Reserve (IR) Battalions, two Border Battalions and two Women Battalions for Jammu and Kashmir. The recruitment has already been completed for five IR Battalions.

Officials in the MHA told ANI, "The security situation in J-K is monitored and regularly reviewed by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other security agencies".

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also monitors the security situation closely and continuously in tandem with all the above agencies and the Ministry of Defence. The multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration also includes multi-tiered deployment along the international Border or Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weapons and taking proactive action against infiltrators," they said.

 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirMHAarticle 370Union TerritoryArmy
