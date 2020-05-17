Centre yet to notify lockdown 4 guidelines, West Bengal to notify new norms by May 18 afternoon

New Delhi: As the third phase of the lockdown ends on Sunday (May 17, 2020), the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal said that they have not received any guidelines for the fourth phase of the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown and so the status quo is to continue till further notice. Also, the state will notify its 'comprehensive plan' by afternoon of May 18.

The Home Department of the West Bengal government took to Twitter to share the information. The message read: "No advisory yet received from GOI till today evening on lockdown update. Status quo with same arrangements to continue in WB until further notification. We will notify our comprehensive plan tomorrow afternoon."

No advisory yet received from GOI till today evening on lockdown update. Status quo with same arrangements to continue in WB until further notification. We will notify our comprehensive plan tomorrow afternoon. — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) May 17, 2020

Karnataka too announced the extension of the lockdown till May 19 as the guidelines for the lockdown from Ministry of Home Affairs is awaited.

The fourth phase is likely to commence from May 18 likely till May 31 and the guidelines is to be released today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address had asserted that lockdown 4 will be very different in nature with new rules.

While the third phase of the lockdown saw considerable relaxation on standalone shops functional outside containment zones, liquor shops and several special Shramik trains being flagged-off to ferry migrants to their native places.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu governments have extended the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31.