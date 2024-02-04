THRISSUR: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked the BJP-led central government alleging that its intervention in state governance and attempts to weaken the political autonomy of states undermines the principles of federalism. Addressing the rally organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in this central Kerala district on Sunday said that the combination of unemployment, and inflation has increased the struggles of the poor under PM Modi's tenure.

"The Centre's intervention in state governance and autonomous bodies, including interference by the governors, and the attempts to reduce the political autonomy of the states undermine the principles of federalism. We must stand united to safeguard our rights!" Kharge said. He further said that the Modi government has decided to completely dismantle the public sector, and provide support to only the private sector.

"The BJP's ideology is against women, and they don't follow what the Constitution says. When BJP people come to seek votes, ask them about the BJP MLA who was involved in the crime against a woman in UP. Our women athletes were protesting, but the BJP was busy saving its own MP. During Modi's tenure, atrocities against women and marginalised groups have increased manyfold," he added.

Kharge said that under the Modi government, inflation is rising day by day. "The combination of unemployment and inflation has intensified the struggles of the poor during PM Modi's tenure. Inflation and unemployment have significantly impacted the poor, middle, and lower-middle classes of the country. There is a substantial gap between the poor and the rich, and it is growing with each passing day," he said.

Congress chief further added that the Congress party is committed to ensuring justice for all states. The Modi government is only harassing the state governments and crushing the poor and women. He also remarked that the leaders of the ruling dispensation lacked the statesmanship of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Pt. Nehru ji allowed the growth of the public sector, private sector, joint sector and cooperative sector. It was his vision that led to setting up all the megaprojects across the country. He described these projects as the temples of modern India. These PSUs have provided secure employment to millions of people. People belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, and other weaker sections have benefited from such a large-scale public sector," he said.

The Modi government is entirely focused on providing support to the private sector, and that too, only a few of his close friends, he added. Asserting that Congress' vision focuses on job creation, attracting investment and promoting sustainable growth to revive Kerala's economy, Kharge said, "The policies of the Modi government, and our approach ensure inclusive development and prioritise the well-being of Kerala's citizens."

He further said that Congress recognises the unique challenges Kerala faces, such as infrastructure development, environmental protection and disaster management. "Our development priorities are aligned with Kerala's needs. Let's not forget the remarkable progress and achievements that Kerala has made under the visionary leadership of Congress leaders, including K Karunakaran ji and many others," he added.

Kharge further said that Kerala embodies a harmonious coexistence of diverse spaces where people celebrate festivals together, representing the essence of love, compassion, democracy, and secularism--much like the Congress party's values.