Chaos witnessed after Delhi-Ghaziabad border shuts over coronavirus; hundreds stuck for hours

Ghaziabad: A large number of daily commuters, including those involved in essential services, were on Tuesday (April 21) stuck at the border with Delhi after Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad District Magistrate issued an order to seal all borders to contain the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. The ban led to chaos at the highway with long queque of vehicles seen on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

On April 21, Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad District Magistrate issued a direction prohibiting any travel between the national capital and Ghaziabad until further notice. "The decision was taken after six people who had come from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus. The said order is being issued under the National Disaster Act 2005," Pandey said.

On April 21 morning, hundreds of people, including doctors, bankers were stuck on both sides of the border as the police refused to allow their entry or exit, an ANI report claimed