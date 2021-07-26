हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chennai

Chennai: 2 Dubai returnees arrested for concealing 8.17 kg gold in home appliances

Representational image

Chennai: Air customs officials in the city intercepted two Dubai returnees, based on intelligence regarding gold smuggling. Their baggage was closely examined and was found to contain home appliances such as juicer, rice cooker, food mincer etc. 

The goods were dismantled on suspicion of gold concealment. Two half-cylinder gold plates of 24K purity and two circular gold plates of 24K purity were found to be concealed in juice extractor and rice cooker respectively. Likewise, the food mincer and the nebulizer were found to contain 37 octagonal-shaped gold plates and nine square-shaped gold plates that were coated with mercury and were of 24K purity. 

Passengers Asaithambi (aged 22) from Alathur and Viknesh(aged 26) from Puddukottai had arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight EK-544 on Sunday. A total of 8.17kgs of gold worth Rs. 4.03 Crore was seized from the duo, under Customs Act and they were arrested. 

Tags:
ChennaiTamil NaduHome appliancesDubaiAir Customs
