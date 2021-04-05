Chhattisgarh Bijapur encounter: CM Bhupesh Baghel denies intelligence failure, says anti-Naxal operations will continue

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has denied intelligence failure in the Bijapur encounter on Saturday (April 3, 2021) that killed 22 security personnel and said that the anti-Naxal operations will continue.

When asked whether any lapses on the part of the security forces led to the incident, Baghel denied it and said, "It was not an attack on (police) camp...We had gone there to corner them. We have been continuously setting up camps and making inroads into the Maoist bastions from three sides Dantewada, Sukma and Bijapur (south Bastar)."

He added that the Naxals have been losing their ground and have been pushed into an area of 40X40 sq km.

"Out of frustration, they are committing such acts to show their presence," Baghel said.

He said that the work of establishing camps of security forces in the Naxal-affected areas in the state will be expedited. "We had planned to set up two camps in the area (along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts) this month and we will do it. These strategically important camps will help the security forces in blocking Maoists' route to Maad area (a Maoist stronghold)," he said.

He said that the operation (against Naxals) will be continued and more camps of security forces will be set up.

"The sacrifice of jawans will not go in vain. Road connectivity will also be expanded in the region and amenities will be provided to the local public," he said.

"Morale of our security forces is high and they are giving a strong fight to Naxals in their den. In Saturday's encounter, Naxals have suffered a huge loss," Baghel added.

He also highlighted that the area where the skirmish took place is considered a bastion of Naxals.

The Chhattisgarh CM said the incident was not just an encounter but can be termed as a 'yuddh' (war) that lasted for about four hours.

"From both sides, heavy exchange of fire took place while grenades and rocket launchers were also used. Our jawans got martyred, but they fought bravely and at the same time evacuated their injured and martyred colleagues from the spot," he said.

Baghel stated that they got information that Naxals had ferried their killed and injured cadres in four tractors from the encounter site.

"It can be assessed from the information that security forces have inflicted a heavy blow on them," he said.

(With inputs from PTI news agency)

