5 jawans killed, several injured in Naxal encounter at Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Five soldiers and three Naxalites were reportedly killed in an encounter at Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The encounter took place at Tekulgudam in Tarrem police station.

As per the information received, four DRG and one Cobra soldier have been killed in the encounter. Atleast three Naxals have been killed

As many as nine ambulances were sent to the encounter site, also, MI-17 helicopters reached Bijapur.

Around 400 personnel of STF, DRG, CRPF and COBRA had gone out on anti-Naxal operations.

The Naxalites ambushed the jawans in the forest opening fire on them with rocket launchers. The soldiers replied befittingly.

On March 23, five DRG personnel were killed when Naxals blew up a bus carrying the security personnel with an IED in Narayanpur district.