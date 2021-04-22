हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10th board exam cancelled, class 12th board exam postponed, reveals Education Minister

As per the latest updates, Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Board Exam 2021 has been cancelled and Class 12 board exam has been postponed. 

Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10th board exam cancelled, class 12th board exam postponed, reveals Education Minister
Representational Image

New Delhi: As per the latest updates, Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Board Exam 2021 has been cancelled and Class 12 board exam has been postponed. 

The official announcement was made by the state Education Minister, Dr Premsai Singh on Thursday (April 22) amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. 

He also added that the decision on the revised exam dates of class 12 board will be taken later.

The candidates need to note that the Chhattisgarh Board is yet to release the notification on CGBSE 10th Board Exam 2021 cancellation and Class 12 board exam postponement on its website.

Details of evaluation criteria for Class 10th boards and revised exam dates for class 12th boards will be announced later by the state’s education officials.  

Additionally, a special exam will be conducted for the students who are not satisfied with the score allotted to them in Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Board Exam 2021.

