India adds 3 lakh new COVID cases, creates world record of highest single-day spike

New Delhi: India reported 3,14,835 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,59,30,965 on Thursday (April 22), as per data by Union .

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.59 crore (1,59,30,965), of which, 22.91 lakh (22,91,428) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.84 lakh (1,84,657) coronavirus-related deaths.

The five most affected states by the total COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra (4,027,827), Kerala (1,197,301), Karnataka (1,109,650), Tamil Nadu (962,935), and Andhra Pradesh (942,135).

The ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had indicated the day before that a new lockdown was imminent. Maharashtra will implement fresh new restrictions on Thursday (April 22) amid the rising COVID-19 caseloads in the state.

These rules will come into effect from tonight and stay in place till 7 am May 1. The state on Wednesday recorded 67,468 new coronavirus cases with 568 more deaths.

Additionally, Delhi reported 24,638 new infections, while over 249 more people succumbed to the disease. The Delhi high court while lashing out at the Centre for depleting supply of oxygen at many private hospitals in the city yesterday said, "We don't care, beg, borrow, steal or requisition new plants if you want."

