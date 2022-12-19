'Chhattisgarh CM is a demon': Haryana Minister Anil Vij's controversial remark on Bhupesh Baghel

Haryana Minister Anil Vij today made a controversial remark on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Targeting Baghel over his criticism of people opposing Besharam Rang song, Vij said that gods and demons exist in every era and Chhattisgarh CM is a gentleman of demonic nature. Vij was responding to media queries regarding Baghel's statement where he called Bajrang Dal members as 'bajrangi gunde' and slammed those creating controversy over saffron colour.

"If we study the Sanatan culture of India, there have been gods as well as demons. The chief minister of Chhattisgarh is today's gentleman of demonic nature as he sees a fault in the saffron colour. The colour of dawn is saffron, at the time of dusk, it's saffron. The saffron colour is at the top of our tri-colour. If he is seeing any fault in it, he should immediately resign," said Vij.

Earlier, addressing media in Chhattisgarh, Baghel questioned actor-turned-BJP leaders for their old videos in which they danced with actresses wearing saffron dresses.

“Sadhus adopt the colour saffron when they have sacrificed everything, including renouncing their families. Now, these bajrangi gunde (goons) roam around wearing saffron clothes. Someone tell me, what have they sacrificed for the sake of society? Or their families? In fact, they are wearing the colour for extortion purposes,” alleged Baghel.

Pathaan movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be released on January 25, 2023. The movie has run into controversy after the release of its ‘Besharam Rang’ song in which Padukone is wearing a saffron-coloured bikini. People from certain sections and some BJP leaders have criticised the song for being provocative and hurting Hindu sentiments.