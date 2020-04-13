हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

China bans sports events, gatherings in schools

The guideline also asked schools to make overall adjustments to students' physical education, sports training and exercise activities in accordance with local epidemic prevention and control requirements.

China bans sports events, gatherings in schools
Reuters photo

Beijing: As China plans a measured opening of schools following a drop in the number of coronavirus cases, the ministry of education has suspended the resumption of major sports events and mass gatherings on campus to ensure the safety and health of students and faculty.

According to a guideline issued by the ministry, major sports events including single-sport events and comprehensive sports games have been suspended, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The guideline also asked schools to make overall adjustments to students' physical education, sports training and exercise activities in accordance with local epidemic prevention and control requirements.

It also called for deepening the reform of physical education by making full use of the Internet.

The eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang on Monday partially reopened schools, with a total of 977,000 senior students in junior and senior high schools resuming studies in classrooms.

Students wearing masks had body temperatures taken and presented their digital codes proving their health condition before entering school.

Other provinces, including Beijing, have also planned to open schools in a gradual manner.

The novel coronavirus epidemic has abated in China in recent weeks.

With two virus-related deaths on Sunday, the COVID-19 death toll in the country stood at 3,341. Over 82,000 infections have been reported in the country. 

Tags:
ChinaCoronavirusCOVID-19Beijingcoronavirus lockdownWuhan
Next
Story

36 years of Operation Meghdoot, Indian Army says 'doing difficult is routine here'
Corona Meter
  • 9352Confirmed
  • 980Discharged
  • 324Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M23S

During the lockdown, RSS organization 'Seva Bharti' is feeding the poor and needy