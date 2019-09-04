Chinamayanand case: Supreme Court allows student, her brother to get admission in law college under Bareilly University

close

Swami Chinmayanand case

Supreme Court also allowed the student to travel to Shahjahanpur along with her family and asked the Delhi Police to provide them with adequate security. 

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that the Shahjahanpur law student, who accused former union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, and her brother can get admission in other colleges affiliated to Bareilly University to continue with their studies. 

The apex court also allowed the student to travel to Shahjahanpur along with her family and asked the Delhi Police to provide them with adequate security. 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police is to take up the investigation in the case. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court is to constitute a bench on Thursday to monitor investigations as per Supreme Court's order.

On September 2, the Supreme Court had directed the UP government to constitute an SIT to probe the allegations levelled against Chinmayanand by the law student. 

She was found in Rajasthan on August 30, six days after she went missing. Later in the day, she was produced before the Supreme Court.

The student had gone missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on social media.

Swami Chinmayanand caseshahjahanpur law studentSupreme Court
