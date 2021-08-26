हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
radioactive substance

CID arrests two in Kolkata for illegal possession of Californium that costs Rs 170 cr for one gram

One of the four pieces seized is suspected to be Californium, which has several practical uses and costs something around Rs 170 crore for one gram.

CID arrests two in Kolkata for illegal possession of Californium that costs Rs 170 cr for one gram
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID has arrested two persons from an area near the airport here for illegal possession of radioactive substances, which have an "estimated worth of Rs 4,250 crore", a senior officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off from a person, who was apparently approached by the duo for the sale of the four pieces of radioactive material, CID sleuths apprehended them, the officer said.

One of the four pieces seized is suspected to be Californium, which has several practical uses and costs something around Rs 170 crore for one gram, police sources said.

"The duo claimed that they bought the radioactive substances, which weighed 250 gm in all, from someone in Karnataka, after chancing upon him on social media," the officer explained.

The two accused have been arrested under the Atomic Energy Act and various other sections of the IPC, the CID officer said.

Live TV

"We believe these materials have been stolen from some laboratory. We have initiated a probe into this matter," he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
radioactive substanceCaliforniumKolkataCID
Next
Story

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 164 Driver posts, check eligibility and other details

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Watch: What is milk crate challenge on social media that doctors are warning against?