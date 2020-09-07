CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan reviews operational preparedness of Delhi Metro, interacts with commuters

New Delhi: The Director-General of CISF, Rajesh Ranjan on Monday (September 7, 2020) visited Delhi Metro Rail and took stock of the situation and arrangements made from CISF perspective amid COVID-19 outbreak.

CISF DG along-with Sudhir Kumar Saxena, ADG (HQ), Dayal Gangwar, IG (NCR), Jitender Rana, DIG, DMRC and other senior officers boarded metro from Central Secretariat and travelled to Rajiv Chowk and then to Jor Bagh metro station.

During the visit, Ranjan also interacted with the CISF personnel and briefed them about the protocol to be followed amid the COVID-19 outbreak and advised to maintain minimum close proximity interaction with passengers without compromising security procedures.

The DG also interacted with the commuters as the travellers appreciated the hassle-free security arrangements made by CISF.

Ranjan said that the arrangements have been made to conduct contactless frisking, and appealed the passengers to carry a bare minimum handbag and metallic items on their person so that baggage screening and frisking could be done speedily and crowd formation could be avoided at the checking point.

He stated that all necessary preventive measures have been adopted to safeguard the force personnel from COVID-19.

The visit comes post the resumption of the metro rail services across India after more than five months of COVID-19 halt.

The metro rails will operate under strict COVID-19 guidelines and it has been made mandatory for people to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

Metro authorities in cities like Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Maha Metro (Nagpur), Kolkata, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have prepared their standard operating procedures following centre's guidelines, while Maharashtra being the worst-coronavirus-hit state, will reportedly not resume metro operation this month.