हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Clash between Chhattisgarh Congress leaders in public 'unfortunate': CM Bhupesh Baghel

On Saturday (October 30), Sushil Sunny Agrawal, former secretary of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) was suspended from the party's primary membership after a scuffle broke out between him and a colleague over vehicle parking at Rajiv Bhavan, the party's state office here.

Clash between Chhattisgarh Congress leaders in public &#039;unfortunate&#039;: CM Bhupesh Baghel
Image credit: IANS

Raipur: In the wake of scuffles in public involving Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday (October 31) said such incidents were unfortunate and asked the party to take cognizance of them.

On Saturday (October 30), Sushil Sunny Agrawal, former secretary of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) was suspended from the party's primary membership after a scuffle broke out between him and a colleague over vehicle parking at Rajiv Bhavan, the party's state office here.

State unit chief Mohan Markam as well as media persons were present during the brawl. Talking to reporters at Swami Vivekanand Airport Raipur before leaving for Uttar Pradesh, Baghel said, "The incident was unfortunate. It should not have happened. The organisation should take cognizance."

Saturday's incident was the latest in a series of clashes between ruling party leaders in public. Last week, a clash took place between Congress leaders during a party convention in the Jashpur district over a purported power-sharing agreement between Baghel and state health minister TS Singh Deo.

In another incident last month, a Congress unit in Bilaspur had demanded expulsion of a party MLA after he protested against the registration of a police case against a supporter of Singh Deo.

Briefing reporters about his UP tour, the CM said there was resentment towards the Yogi Adityanath government among people there.

"I will attend a farmers' rally (to be addressed by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) in Gorakhpur. Paddy is being sold at (low rate of) Rs 800 to Rs 1200 per quintal and there is no proper arrangement for procurement. Farmers there are upset and are looking at agriculture welfare schemes of Chhattisgarh with great hope," Baghel said.

"They have been demanding that works being done in the interest of farmers in Chhattisgarh should be replicated in Uttar Pradesh. There is resentment among all against the UP government, he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CongressChhattisgarhBhupesh Baghel
Next
Story

Political parties focusing on religion, caste ahead of Punjab elections

Must Watch

PT1M36S

RLD releases election manifesto