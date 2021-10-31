हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dehradun accident

11 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Dehradun's Chakrata, CM Pushkar Dhami directs officials to expedite relief operations

"My condolences to those who died in the heart-rending road accident on Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata area," CM Dhami expressed.

11 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Dehradun&#039;s Chakrata, CM Pushkar Dhami directs officials to expedite relief operations
Representational Image (PTI)

Dehradun: 11 people were killed and four were left injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand`s Dehradun district on Sunday. Chakrata sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) rushed to the spot along with local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his condolences and directed the district administration to expedite the rescue and relief operations and provide immediate treatment to the injured.

In a tweet today, Dhami said, "My condolences to those who died in the heart-rending road accident on Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata area. May God give peace to the soul of the deceased and strength to the families to bear the loss."

The chief minister further said, "The district administration has been directed to expedite the rescue and relief operations and provide immediate treatment to the injured."

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dehradun accidentUttarakhandChakrataPushkar Singh Dhami
Next
Story

COVID-19 third wave to hit India soon? US, UK, Russia witness record surge in cases

Must Watch

PT8M8S

Home Minister Amit Shah took the pledge of unity