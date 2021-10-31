11 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Dehradun's Chakrata, CM Pushkar Dhami directs officials to expedite relief operations

Dehradun: 11 people were killed and four were left injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand`s Dehradun district on Sunday. Chakrata sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) rushed to the spot along with local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his condolences and directed the district administration to expedite the rescue and relief operations and provide immediate treatment to the injured.

In a tweet today, Dhami said, "My condolences to those who died in the heart-rending road accident on Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata area. May God give peace to the soul of the deceased and strength to the families to bear the loss."

The chief minister further said, "The district administration has been directed to expedite the rescue and relief operations and provide immediate treatment to the injured."

जिला प्रशासन को बचाव व राहत कार्यों में तेजी लाने और घायलों को तत्काल उपचार उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 31, 2021

