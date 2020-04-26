Clear bottlenecks, ramp up COVID-19 testing, Rahul Gandhi urges PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (April 26) urged Prime Minister to clear 'bottlenecks' and ramp up the testing of coronavirus COID-19 infection in the country. As per the Wayanad MP, the government should conduct at least one lakh COVID-19 tests on a daily basis to defeat the crisis.

"Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock. PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck," Rahul wrote on Twitter.

Congress has been urging the central government to increase random testing in the country.

A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. 824 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country.