Rahul Gandhi

Clear bottlenecks, ramp up COVID-19 testing, Rahul Gandhi urges PM Narendra Modi

Congress has been urging the central government to increase random testing in the country.

File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (April 26) urged Prime Minister to clear 'bottlenecks' and ramp up the testing of coronavirus COID-19 infection in the country. As per the Wayanad MP, the government should conduct at least one lakh COVID-19 tests on a daily basis to defeat the crisis.

"Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock. PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck," Rahul wrote on Twitter.

A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. 824 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country. 

