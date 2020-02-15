हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air India

Close shave for Delhi-bound Air India flight at Pune as jeep jets on runway

A major accident was averted at the Pune airport when a jeep came onto the runway just as an Air India flight was ready for takeoff.

Close shave for Delhi-bound Air India flight at Pune as jeep jets on runway
Representational Image

A major accident was averted at the Pune airport today (February 15) when a jeep came onto the runway just as an Air India flight was ready for takeoff. 

The incident happened on Saturday morning 8 am when the A321 Air India flight bound to Delhi was about to take off. The vehicle came right in front of the plane on the runway.

The Air India pilot saw the jeep and informed the control room. 

There have been no reports of any casualty or damages caused by the incident. All 180 passengers on board are safe.

The officials at the Pune airport were in a tizzy. The incident created a lot of chaos at the airport.

The Pune Airport Authority has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

