close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Delhi's Jhilmil, announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of those killed in fire

After three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a rubber factory in Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the deceased.

CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Delhi&#039;s Jhilmil, announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of those killed in fire
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: After three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a rubber factory in Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the deceased.

Kejriwal made the announcement after visiting the incident site accompanied by Industries Minister Satyender Jain to take stock of the situation. 

Earlier in the day, a major fire broke out in a hardware factory in Shahdara's Jhilmil at around 9 am. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"Fire police brigade was able to save the lives of two people. However, three people could not be saved and we express condolences to the families of the deceased, " Kejriwal said while interacting with media after his visit.

Lauding the Fire Brigade Service for their best efforts which saved two lives, he further said that rescue operations are still going on and the work of cooling off the premises is on.

Earlier, the chief minister had tweeted," Shocked to know about three deaths in a factory fire in Jhilmil Industrial area. Fire Services personnel tried their best to bring the fire under control in hostile conditions. Am visiting the site wid Industries Minister."

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. CM Kejriwal said an investigation has been launched into the incident and appropriate action will be taken accordingly

In January 2018, around 17 people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a firecracker storage unit in Delhi's Bawana Industrial area.

Tags:
DelhiJhilmilJhilmil Industrial AreaCM Arvind KejriwalFire
Next
Story

West Bengal: BSF thwarts smuggling bid, seizes 96 cattle worth over Rs 6 lakh

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa