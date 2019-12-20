Cold wave, fog intensify in Delhi-NCR, flight services affected due to low visibility

New Delhi: A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi and its surrounding areas on Friday morning affecting the flight services. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celcius while the maximum temperature was at 19 degrees Celcius.

Some flights were delayed and the commuters also faced difficulty in driving as the visibility at several places was very less. In Palam, the visibility was zero early in the morning.

An advisory issued by the Delhi Airport said that flights have been disrupted due to the bad weather.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. While take-offs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is regretted," the advisory said.

On Thursday, Delhi witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of the season as the mercury dipped to 5.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal while the maximum temperature hovered around 15 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

Air traffic was affected on Thursday, too and due to low visibility, as many as 21 trains got delayed due to operational reasons.

The neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram are also under the grip of a cold spate. Schools in Ghaziabad and Noida have been shut on Thursday and Friday due to the cold weather.

On a closer look, each year - December and January are considered to be the harsh winter months of the northern parts of the country, as the mercury drops to its lowest particularly the national capital couples with cold waves. In the last winter season, the temperature in Delhi had dipped to below 10 degrees centigrade leaving poor, particularly the homeless, shivering in spine chilling cold.

