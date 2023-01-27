Congress Alleges Breach in Rahul Gandhi's Security, Bharat Jodo Yatra Suspended Briefly

Qazigund: Congress on Friday alleged a breach in Rahul Gandhi’s security and mismanagement of the crowd by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration due to which the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra was briefly suspended in Jammu and Kashmir. AICC in-charge Rajni Patil took to Twitter and alleged that the J&K Administration "failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Shri Rahul Gandhi.” "Security lapses indicate an unfair and unprepared attitude of the UT administration," Patil added.

Rahul Gandhi, after reaching Qazigund, started to walk towards Vessu in South Kashmir as per the plan but the Congress workers suddenly found that the outer cordon, which was to be managed by Jammu and Kashmir Police, had disappeared, Congress leaders alleged.

Security has been mishandled by concerned agencies here. For the last 15 mins, there have been no security officers with the Bharat Jodo Yatra here. This is a serious lapse. Rahul Gandhi & other yatris can't walk without any security: KC Venugopal, Cong at Banihal, J&K pic.twitter.com/tR3XeS8pc1 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

The Congress MP was scheduled to walk 11 km on Friday but had to call off after he barely walked 500 meters, they said. "Due to security reasons, we had to stop the yatra temporarily as there was crowd mismanagement along the yatra route approved by the security apparatus," a senior Congress leader said.

He said while people had turned up in numbers to show their affection for Rahul Gandhi, there were apprehensions regarding the security of the Congress leader as "people are coming too close to him." However, because of security mismanagement, Rahul's security did not allow him to walk and he rode his car to the venue of march's night halt at Khanabal, the Congress leader added.

Earlier this morning, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah joined the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Banihal and said that he joined the march as it aims to improve the situation and atmosphere of the country.

Talking to reporters, the NC leader said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not being carried out to improve the image of an individual. "The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not aimed at improving the image of Rahul Gandhi but for improving the situation in the country," the National Conference (NC) leader told reporters upon his arrival in this highway town, 120 kilometers from Srinagar.

Driving his point home, Omar Abdullah said that he decided to become part of the Yatra as he is more concerned about the image of the country. "We have not joined this for the image of an individual but for the image of the county," he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra-led by Rahul Gandhi resumed from the highway town of Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this morning after a day's break. The Yatra will enter Kashmir Valley later today for its last leg before culminating in a rally in Srinagar on January 30. The yatra has passed through various districts of Jammu and covered almost 90 kilometers.

The march started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab on January 19. The marathon march will culminate with Gandhi unfurling the national flag at the party headquarters in Srinagar and addressing a grand rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30.

(With Agency Inputs)