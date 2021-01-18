Congress calls for 12-hour bandh in Tripura to protest attack on state party chief

Agartala: Congress has called for a 12-hour state-bandh on January 19 to protest an attack on state party chief Pijush Kanti Biswas`s vehicle, which they alleged was done by Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) workers. The attack allegedly took place in front of Police at Bisalghar in Sepahijala District on Sunday.

Congress also appealed to all the opposition parties, BJP ally IPFT and BJP MLAs protesting against to support the bandh. "It was a murder attempt. We don`t support violence and are protesting peacefully. People are supporting our bandh," a Congress worker said.

Congress workers had gathered outside a party office in Agartala today amid heavy security.

Senior party leader and spokesperson Harekrishna Bhowmik addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan here alleged that the attack was organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha State President Nabadal Banik under the instigation of the state chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

"Biswas Ji, also a renowned lawyer at the High Court of Tripura, had in advance informed the senior police officials about the program and even got personal guards and police escort. But, in front of them, the attack took place in which he and three other people sustained injuries," alleged Bhowmik.

Three others who were injured along with Biswas who had some head injuries and rushed to Bishalghar Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered with the Bishalghar Police Station.