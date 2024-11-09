Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818033https://zeenews.india.com/india/congress-hates-obcs-cannot-tolerate-pm-from-backward-class-pm-modi-in-nanded-2818033.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Congress Hates OBCs, Cannot Tolerate PM From Backward Class: PM Modi In Nanded

PM Modi claimed that the party hates OBCs as it cannot come to terms with the fact that a person from backward classes has been the Prime Minister of the country for the last ten years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Congress Hates OBCs, Cannot Tolerate PM From Backward Class: PM Modi In Nanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nanded district, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at the Congress alleging that division among Dalits, Adivasis, and Backward Classes suits the politics of the grand old party. Accusing the Congress of divisive politics, PM Modi claimed that the party hates OBCs as it cannot come to terms with the fact that a person from backward classes has been the Prime Minister of the country for the last ten years.

While speaking at a campaign rally in Nanded, the Prime Minister said that division among Dalits, Adivasis, and Backward Classes suits Congress' politics, but due to their unity, it is losing its support base. "It suits the Congress' politics if Dalits, Adivasis, and Backward Classes are divided. Its game plan is to divide you into different groups and communities,'' he said.

"Congress hates the OBCs because it cannot digest the fact that an OBC is the prime minister for ten years and working by taking everyone along,” the Prime Minister said. Claiming that the Congress wants to take away the power of unity between the OBC communities, PM Modi alleged that the grand old party wants to snatch reservation. "They want to divide the OBC communities into small castes and snatch the power of their unity. If it happens, Congress will snatch the reservation," he alleged.

Efforts to divide people on caste lines and deprive them of reservation were made by leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, he claimed. Echoing the goal of `Viksit Bharat,' the Prime Minister exuded confidence that there is a wave in favour of the `Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

"Hence, the BJP and its allies are chosen by the people again and again. In the Lok Sabha elections, Nanded did not vote for us. I hope you will bless me now,'' he said, referring to the defeat of the saffron party’s Pratap Chikhlikar by Congress' Vasant Chavan.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK