Congress launches nation-wide protest against farm bills

New Delhi: The Congress party has launched a nation-wide protest against the two farm bills which were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

The Congress has said that it will also initiate a campaign to collect as many as two crore signatures of farmers and submit it to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking withdrawal of these bills.

The decision to hold country wide protest was taken at a meeting of Congress general secretaries, state in-charges.

Among the parties opposing the bills are --Congress, CPI-M, CPI, TMC, NCP, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, RJD, DMK, TRS, AAP, IUML, Kerala Congress (M) and Loktantrik Janata Dal.

The BJP, on the other hand, is planning to organise a mega campaign with the aim to reach out to the farmers and clear the "misgivings" on the MSP (Minimum Support Price) issue.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday on behalf of 18 political parties to not give his assent to farm bills.

The two agricultural bills; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 were cleared by voice vote in Parliament on Sunday even as the Opposition protested and stormed the well of the House seeking that they be sent to a select committee.