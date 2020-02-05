Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and diagnosed with a stomach infection, has shown improvement in her condition and is stable.

Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said on Tuesday, "Sonia Gandhi was admitted on February 2, and was diagnosed to be suffering from a stomach infection. There is an improvement in her condition and she is stable."

"Sonia Gandhi has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for the same," Dr Rana had said on Monday.

Accompanied by her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress interim president visited the hospital on Sunday after she complained of uneasiness. She was admitted for further check-ups.

Sonia Gandhi did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on February 1. However, she was present on the first day of the Budget session on January 31, and led the party's protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Parliament premises.