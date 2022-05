Congress is likely to get a Rajya Sabha seat from its alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Jharkhand, said sources on Sunday. The two Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant from Jharkhand after the retirement of BJP leaders Mahesh Poddar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Rajesh Thakur, Jharkhand Congress President said, “Till now no decision has been taken but we can say that positive talks have been taken place between National President Sonia Gandhi and Hemant Soren. The discussion was also held with the organization in charge KC Venugopal and we understand a positive outcome will come today for the Congress.”

The State Congress President further said that a person from Jharkhand should go to the Rajya Sabha.

“A leader from Jharkhand should go to Rajya Sabha. Still, we will follow what our president Sonia Gandhi says. The list will come today and positive talks were held (with JMM) and I can say that there will be a Congress candidate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday and held a discussion over the current political situation in the state and Rajya Sabha polls.

“I met Sonia Gandhi and gave her the details about the Rajya Sabha elections. There are two Rajya Sabha seats in the state, we had a discussion about that. All the details about the matter will be released in some time,” said Soren.

