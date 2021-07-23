हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Parliament Monson Session

Congress MPs to protest in front of Gandhi's statue in Parliament over farmers agitation, Pegasus issue

The party has also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress MPs to protest in front of Gandhi&#039;s statue in Parliament over farmers agitation, Pegasus issue
File photo

New Delhi: Congress MPs will hold a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament on Friday (July 23) over farmers’ agitation and the `Pegasus Project`.

Prior to joining the protest, the Congress MPs will attend a meeting at the Parliamentary Party (CPP) office. 

Several Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest against the Centre`s farm laws in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises on Thursday.

Congress held protest marches in different states seeking a Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

The party has also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. 

This comes following reports published in The Wire.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Friday on the issue of farmers` agitation.

The suspension of business notice has been given under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha proceedings.

(With inputs from news agencies)

