Congress questions Centre over Delhi's Hauz Qazi communal tension; PIL in HC seeks SIT probe

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking court-monitored probe through a special investigation team (SIT) in connection with the communal tension in the national capital. The PIL has been filed by advocate Alakh Alok in the Delhi High Court.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also been questioning the Centre and Home Minister Amit Shah for not intervening in the matter. "Day 2 of the temple incident and no action yet by Home Minister, Delhi Police under the BJP rules Centre. We know the ruling party doesn't care about minorities but does it also not care for the sentiments of majority," Congress Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in a tweet.

However, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Tuesday visited Delhi's Hauz Qazi area and appealed to people to maintain calm. He had said that appropriate arrangements have been made in the area so that the situation does not flare up. He had added that he has asked officials to take strict action against those who were involved in the incident.

"The incident in Lal Kuan area of Chandni Chowk is condemnable. The Delhi Police is keeping an eye on the whole situation and its first priority is to nab the culprits. No one can be allowed to disrupt social harmony. The culprits will not be spared," Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan had written in a tweet in Hindi.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a parking issue in Hauz Qazi in Chandni Chowk area of Delhi led to tension between two groups of people from different communities. "After some altercation &scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities. We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings & bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy," DCP Central Delhi had tweeted.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The man accused in the case Aas Mohammad has been arrested along with another of his accomplice who is a minor.

The minister had also said that some anti-social elements are trying to spread rumors through social media. "The police administration is monitoring every activity. I appeal to the people of my constituency to ignore the rumors and notify the police in this regard," he tweeted.

Lal Kuan area in Hauz Qazi is one of the biggest wholesale markets in Delhi

Zee News urges its readers and viewers not to believe in any unverified information and social media posts.